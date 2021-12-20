Africa, International

Morocco bans New Year’s parties over virus fears

Moroccan security forces patrol in the capital of Rabat on August 3, 2021, as the country increased its curfew hours and stepped up travel restrictions to three major cities in a bid to slow surging coronavirus cases. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

RABAT, Morocco (AFP) — Morocco on Monday announced a ban on New Year’s Eve celebrations as part of stepped-up measures against rising coronavirus cases.

The government ordered a ban on all forms of celebration on the evening of New Year’s eve, including parties in hotels and tourist sites.

It ordered restaurants and cafes to close at 11.30 pm and said a curfew would be in place from midnight until 6:00 AM on January 1.

Morocco on December 15 detected its first case of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

After a partial reopening of borders, it is to close them again from Thursday to rein in the spread of the highly infectious variant.

Authorities will, however, organize special repatriation flights for expatriates stranded in the country.

