More than 800 stranded Indian nationals in the Philippines repatriated — Indian embassy

(Eagle News) – More than 800 Indian nationals stranded in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been repatriated to India from May 10 to 14, the Embassy of India in Manila reported on Monday, May 18.

“Majority of the evacuees are students, tourists, senior citizens and citizens with health concerns”, the Embassy said in a statement.

The 800 repatriates from the Philippines are among the 190,000 Indian nationals from 12 countries who are expected to be flown back home to India under the “Vande Bharat mission”.

“The first flight from Ninoy-Aquino International Airport Manila to Mumbai took off on Sunday 10th May 2020 carrying 154 passengers,” followed by “repatriation flights from Manila to Ahmadabad, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai”, the Embassy said.

The second phase of the repatriation plan will be on May 19 to 30, with five flights expected to arrive to the Philippines.

The evacuation of Indian nationals was through the joint efforts of the Indian Embassy, the Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Tourism, and the Bureau of Immigration.

Eagle News Service