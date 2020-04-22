More than 61,000 COVID-19 tests done nationwide as PHL hits April 30 target of up to 10k tests daily

DOH lauds LGU’s efforts to do drive-thru COVID-19 tests

(Eagle News) – The Philippine government has conducted more than 61,000 COVID-19 tests nationwide as it continued targeted mass testing efforts, prioritizing suspect cases as well as health care workers treating COVID-19 patients.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that as of Wednesday, April 22, at least 61,049 individual tests had been conducted in the country with only over 12 percent of this testing negative for coronavirus.

Vergeire said that 7,197 of the tests so far tested positive, consisting of repeat tests of validation tests for COVID-19.

This is why the number of positive tests exceeded the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, she said.

Those who tested negative for coronavirus, on the other hand, reached 53,147 or about 87 percent of the total tests.

The Department of Health (DOH) said that it is further widening mass testing in the country with the help of private groups and organizations, as well as local government units which are also conducting their own mass testing in their localities.

DOH Spokesperson Usec. Vergeire also noted the innovative ways that some LGUs are doing to do more tests.

This includes the the drive-thru COVID-19 testing launched by the Taguig City local government.

“Nagagalak po kami sa ganitong mga initiative laban sa COVID-19,” Vergeire said.

The country has already reached its April 30 target to do 8,000 to 10,000 COVID-19 tests daily.

On Tuesday, there were a total of 52,837 individuals tests already conducted for COVID-19.

-Galvez notes big improvement in targeted mass testing-

Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., the chief implementer of the national policy against COVID-19 noted that big improvement in the country’s capacity to do mass testing.

He said that this would help the country to get a “holistic assessment” of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

He also lauded the opening of the Philippine National Red Cross’ state-of-the-art molecular testing laboratory in its headquarters, as well as plans of the Red Cross to further set up areas for COVID-19 testing in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

“Ibinahagi din po sa atin ng Philippine National Red Cross ang kanilang plano na maglagay ng testing laboratories sa iba’t-ibang panig ng bansa. For example, doon sa Mindanao, sa Visayas at dito sa Luzon na hindi naaabot ng ibang mga laboratory ng ating pamahalaan,” Galvez said on Tuesday, April 21.

“Ang kampanya ng Philippine National Red Cross ay malaking tulong sa layunin ng pamahalaan na ma-test ang humigit-kumulang na dalawang milyong katao sa buong bansa, kasama na po ang mga incoming OFWs na darating po ngayong mga buwan,” he said.

Galvez thanked the PRC and its chair, Senator Richard Gordon for its efforts to provide COVID-19 tests to more people.

(Eagle News Service)