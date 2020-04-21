More than 3,000 quarantine facilities for COVID-19 with bed capacity of over 211,000 in place nationwide

(Eagle News) – There are now more than 3,000 quarantine facilities that have been set up in the country, as the government further ramped up efforts to increase isolation centers for mild and suspect cases of COVID-19.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said that at least 3.052 quarantine facilities with 211,474 beds have been established nationwide as of April 18.

“This does not include the mega quarantine facilities or We Heal as One Centers such as the ASEAN Convention Center, the NCC Athlete’s Village, the New Clark City NGAC which together provide close to 2,000 additional beds,” he said in a virtual presser on Tuesday, April 21.

He said that aside from this, one more good news is the increasing number of testing laboratories nationwide with 17 already established including the Philippine Red Cross facility that is set for inauguration today.

“Aside from this, 40 more facilities are already in the pipeline for accreditation by the Department of Health,” he said.

As of the latest count, there are already 55,465 individuals which have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

He said that the DOH has already facilitated the delivery of the following medical supplies to various health facilities nationwide:

• 10,018 units of alcohol

• 79,050 cover-alls

• 615,010 masks

• 9,000 face shields

• 140,000 gloves

• 74,775 goggles

• 113,300 head caps

• 30 non-invasive ventilators

“The DOH recognizes that our frontliners need the proper equipment to allow them to perform their tasks without getting sick,” Nograles added.t

The Philippine government is employing a strategy of increased mass testing, as well as isolation, treatment and contact tracing of COVID-19 cases to flatten the curve of COVID-19 in the countr.

As of 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 21, the DOH recorded only 140 additional confirmed cases bringing the total to 6,599.

The DOH also noted more recoveries that deaths as of Tuesday. The new patient recoveries added were 41 bringing the total recoveries to 654. New deaths recorded were only nine, bringing total to virus-related fatalities to 437.



