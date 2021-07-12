More than 3.5 million Filipinos already fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(Eagle News) – The country has fully vaccinated more than 3.5 million Filipinos as of Monday, July 12, while those given just first doses reaching 9.6 million.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, who also chairs the National Vaccination Operations Center, said that more than 13.1 million so far have been administered vaccines against COVID-19.

She said that by end of July or in August, the country can administer 200,000 to 300,000 jabs per day.

In a Laging Handa press briefing on Monday, July 12, Cabotaje said that more than 1.17 million health workers, or those in the A1 priority group, have already been fully vaccinated, while more than 1.57 million health workers have been given first doses.

In the A2 priority group or the elderly sector, at least 915,593 have been fully vaccinated, while over 2.6 million have been given a first dose. In the A3 group or those with comorbidities, over 1.14 million have been fully vaccinated, while some 3.23 million have been vaccinated with the first dose.

In the A4 group of economic frontliners, 191,851 have been fully vaccinated, while over 1.68 million have been given first doses.

Meanwhile, among the indigent population or the A5 group, at least 69,694 have been fully vaccinated, while 307,450 have been given the first dose.

The rest of those vaccinated are the outbound OFWs, and family members of the health care workers who comprise the additional A1 priority group (209,193 given first doses, while 34,009 given the complete two doses of the vaccines).

The Philippines was able to administer more than 1.5 million within the last week, Cabotaje added.

(Eagle News Service)