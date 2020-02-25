More than 27,500 persons infected with COVID-19 recover, as total cases hit more than 80,000

(Eagle News) — Total confirmed cases of the highly contagious coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide has now reached 80,146 with the number of deaths almost 2,700.

As the cases increased, more persons who contracted the disease recovered with the latest number at 27,563 as of Tuesday, Feb. 25, according to the live virus dashboard of the John Hopkins University (JHU) monitoring the COVID-19 cases.

The most number of cases is still in mainland China at 77,658, followed by South Korea with 893.

Italy was third in terms of number of confirmed cases with 229, followed by Japan with 159, and Singapore with 90.

Below is the list of countries and territories with confirmed cases from the JHU dashboard:

77,658 Mainland China

893 South Korea

691 Others

229 Italy

159 Japan

90 Singapore

81 Hong Kong

61 Iran

53 US

35 Thailand

30 Taiwan

22 Australia

22 Malaysia

16 Germany

16 Vietnam

13 United Arab Emirates

13 UK

12 France

11 Canada

10 Macau

5 Kuwait

3 Spain

3 Philippines

3 India

2 Bahrain

2 Russia

2 Oman

1 Afghanistan

1 Nepal

1 Cambodia

1 Israel

1 Belgium

1 Lebanon

1 Finland

1 Sweden

1 Iraq

1 Egypt

1 Sri Lanka

The most number of deaths due to COVID-19 is still in Hubei province in China with 2,563. The Chinese province of Henan followed with 19 deaths.

Iran is next with 12 deaths reported due to COVID-19, as well as Heilongjiang in China also with 12 deaths reported. South Korea followed with eight reported fatalities, and then Italy with seven deaths.

Below is the list of countries and territories, including provinces in mainland China, with reported fatalities due to COVID-19:

2,563 deaths – Hubei Mainland China

19 deaths – Henan Mainland China

12 deaths – Iran

12 deaths – Heilongjiang Mainland China

8 deaths – South Korea

7 deaths – Italy

7 deaths – Guangdong Mainland China

6 deaths – Anhui Mainland China

6 deaths – Chongqing Mainland China

6 deaths – Hebei Mainland China

6 deaths – Shandong Mainland China

5 deaths – Hainan Mainland China

4 deaths – Beijing Mainland China

4 deaths – Hunan Mainland China

3 deaths – Shanghai Mainland China

3 deaths – Sichuan Mainland China

3 deaths – Tianjin Mainland China

3 deaths – “Diamond Princess” cruise ship Others

2 deaths – Hong Kong Hong Kong

2 deaths – Gansu Mainland China

2 deaths – Guangxi Mainland China

2 deaths – Guizhou Mainland China

2 deaths – Xinjiang Mainland China

2 deaths – Yunnan Mainland China

1 death – France

1 death – Japan

1 death – Fujian Mainland China

1 death – Jiangxi Mainland China

1 death – Jilin Mainland China

1 death – Liaoning Mainland China

1 death – Shaanxi Mainland China

1 death – Zhejiang Mainland China

1 death – Philippines

1 death – Taiwan