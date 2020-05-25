More than 2.7 million workers in PHL displaced due to COVID-19, says Labor dep’t data

The number of displaced workers due to the COVID-10 pandemic has reached more than 2.7 million, according to the Department of Labor and Employment as reported by the Philippine News Agency.

It said that this was based on data from the Bureau of Local Employment (BLE) which said that the affected workers had reached 2,757,640.

These workers were from more than 102,600 establishments nationwide.

Metro Manila reported the highest number of affected workers at close to 900,000 or 896,020 to be exact.

The PNA report listed the other regions with affected workers as follows:

Region 3, (Central Luzon) 295,458 workers; Region 4-A (Calabarzon), 286,630; Region 7, (Central Visayas), 209,033; Region 11, (Davao Region), 205,380; Region 10, (Northern Mindanao), 181,523; Region 9, (Zamboanga Peninsula), 121,786; Region 2 (Cagayan Valley), 90,983;

Region 4-B (Mimaropa) 88,474 workers; Region 5 (Bicol), 79,564; Region 6 (Western Visayas), 73,525; Cordillera Administrative Region, 68,210; Region 8 (Eastern Visayas), 54,592; Caraga Region, 46,779; Region 1 (Ilocos), 32,020 and Region 12 (Soccsksargen), 27,663.

The sectors which were most affected were the following: wholesale and retail, accommodation and food service, manufacturing, construction, education, financial and insurance activities, administrative and support service, transportation, and storage.

(with a PNA report)