More than 1,200 families preemptively evacuated in CARAGA to prepare for storm Auring – NDRRMC

(Eagle News) — More than 1,200 families or some 5,000 people have been preemptively evacuated in the areas expected to be hit by storm Auring, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal said that 1,241 families were already preemptively evacuated in the CARA region, and are now staying in 36 evacuation centers.

Those overseeing the evacuation procedures were also making sure that they follow minimum health protocols in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Tropical Storm “Auring” is forecast to initially make landfall over the Dinagat Islands-Eastern Samar (southern portion including Homonhon Island)-Leyte area between tonight (Feb. 21) or tomorrow early morning, Feb. 22.

Timbal said that the NDRRMC as well as the Regional Disaster Councils have continuously supplied the local government with the needed PPEs including face masks. They also reminded local government units to ensure that social distancing and the minimum health standards are followed during the evacuation procedure and in the evacuation sites.

“At ito rin po ay pinapaalala sa mga local governments natin para masigurado po sa implementation ng evacuation activities, iyong pangangalaga sa evacuation centers na pinalalagian ng mga kababayan natin at iyong pagpapanatili ng social distancing ay maisagawa,” he said in a Laging Handa press briefing on Saturday, Feb. 20.

The NDRRMC had also prepared the relief items and made an inventory of the rescue personnel, equipment and vehicle to be used in case of emergency.

The agency also regularly reminded people that the threat of COVID-19 transmission is there, so it is best to still wear face masks and maintain physical distancing in the evaciation centers.

“Pinapanawagan po natin sa mga kababayan po natin na siguraduhin po nila na bago po sila umalis ng bahay, kung pinatawag na po ang evacuation, suutin po nila iyong face masks nila and ensure physical distancing din hanggang sa evacuation center para po masigurado tayong makakaiwas sa sakit,” Timbal said.

(Eagle News Service)