More than 10 million virus cases in Latin America, Caribbean: AFP tally

Posted by DCY on
People sit in tables set in the street outside restaurants and cafes in Bogota’s city centre amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, on October 6, 2020. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP)

 

By Agence France Presse

More than 10 million cases of the new coronavirus have been recorded in Latin America and the Caribbean according to an AFP tally at 0640 GMT based on official sources.

A total of 10,001,833 cases have now been recorded, of whom 366,637 people have died and 8,537,563 are considered to be cured. According to official figures, the region is the worst hit by the virus in the world in terms of deaths.

More than half the recorded cases in the region have been registered in Brazil, which officially has 5,055,888 cases and 149,639 deaths.

(File photo) People walk along Manaus city center, Amazonas state, Brazil, on September 25, 2020. – The Brazilian city of Manaus, which was devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, may have suffered so many infections that its population now benefits from “herd immunity,” according to a preliminary study. Published on the website medRxiv, the study analyzed infection data with mathematical modeling to estimate that 66 percent of the population had antibodies to the new coronavirus in Manaus, where the pandemic’s passage was as fast as it was brutal. (Photo by MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP)

It is followed by Colombia, with 894,300 cases and 27,495 deaths; Argentina with 871,455 cases and 23,225 deaths; and Peru with 843,355 cases and 33,158 deaths.

Mexico, although it has fewer cases at 809,751, has suffered a high number of deaths — the fourth highest in the world — with the toll currently 83,507.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.


© Agence France-Presse

