More than 1 million Filipinos have taken COVID-19 tests, says DOH data

(Eagle News) – More than 1 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the Philippines, based on data from the Department of Health.

The end of July target of 1 million tests was reached on July 16 when the DOH reported than 1,009,511 inidividuals have been already tested for COVID-19 tests done.

As of Saturday, July 18, the number of individuals who have been given COVID-19 tests reached 1,058,764 already. This was based on data from 67 licensed RT-PCR laboratories and 22 licensed GeneXpert laboratories nationwide.

The DOH has earlier attributed the huge number of COVID-19 confirmed cases was due to increased testing for COVID-19.

As of Sunday, July 19, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 67,456. Those considered active cases rose to 43,160, mostly in Metro Manila.

Additional cases reported on Sunday, reached 2,241. This was the second straight day that more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases were added in the country. On Saturday, July 18, there were 2,357 additional cases reported, most of which were also coming from the Philippine capital.

