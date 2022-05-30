More Marcos cabinet nominees named: Erwin Tulfo to head DSWD, VP-elect spox Frasco to lead DOT

Incoming secretaries of DBM, DICT, PMS also named

(Eagle News) — More cabinet secretaries who would take their post once President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., is inaugurated as the 17th Philippine president was announced on Monday, May 30, 2022.

The president-elect’s incoming Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles announced these new nominees of the next administration including broadcaster and media personality Erwin Tulfo as the incoming Secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Liloan Mayor Christina Frasco, the spokesperson of Vice-President elect Sara Duterte, was named as the next secretary of the Department of Tourism.

The former chair of the Commission on Information and Communications Technology (CICT), Atty. Ivan John Enrile Uy, on the other hand, was named as Marcos Jr’s pick to head the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Assistant Governor Amenah Pangandaman was also named as the next Secretary of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM). Pangandaman had also served as DBM assistant secretary.

Three-term Manila congresswoman Maria Zenaida Angping was announced as the incoming secretary of the Presidential Management Staff (PMS).

-Nominees chosen for “proven public service record”-

All the announced nominees are chosen “generally for their experience in public service and for their proven service record,” Angeles said.

She also cited the main credentials of the newly-announced nominees.

Mayor Frasco was cited as an awardee of the prestigious Presidential Lingkod Bayan regional award by the Civil Service Commission in its 2021 Search for outstanding government workers for her exemplary performance as a local chief executive.

“She was a top performing mayor in Central Visayas, ranking number one among the 116 mayors in the entire Region 7,” Angeles said.

Frasco also topped the 44 municipal mayors in the province of Cebu.

Tulfo, the incoming DSWD Secretary, was described as having done “social work in three decades” and a 2014 media awardee in the SM “Salute to Unparalleled People Endeavors and Resources” (SUPER) award for his coverage of Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan).

Incoming DBM Secretary Pangandaman has “over two decades” of experience in policy development in finance expertise and has led various government offices before landing the role of managing director of the Office of the Governor and executive officers of the BSP in 2019. She had served as DBM assistant secretary before.

Incoming DICT Secretary Uy is an “expert in technology law” and is “well experienced in information technology project management.” Aside from having served as the chair of the CICT, he also oversaw the formulation of the Philippine digital strategy from 2011 to 2016.

He is also an “international commercial arbitrator on areas involving IT-related disputes.”

The next PMS Secretary, former congresswoman Angping, has “professional experience in the fields of public service and administration, and International Relations and diplomacy.”

-Cabinet nominees previously announced-

Previous to this, the incoming Marcos administration has already made public the nominees who would head the various government departments.

These are the following:

Department of Education – Vice-President-elect Sara Duterte;

Department of Justice – Jesus Crispin Remulla who is currently the Cavite district representative;

Department of Labor – Bienvenido Laguesma, who once headed the same department;

Department of Migrant Workers – Susan Ople who is an advocate for overseas Filipino workers’ rights;

National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) – Arsenio Balisacan who currently chairs the Philippine Competition Commission;

Department of Finance – incumbent BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno;

Department of Public Works and Highways – Manny Bonoan, former SMC Tollways Board CEO;

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor – Felipe Medalla, former NEDA director general;

Department of Trade and Industry – Alfredo Pascual, former UP president;

Executive Secretary – Vic Rodriguez, Marcos’ current spokesperson and long-time chief of staff;

Press Secretary – Rose Beatrix “Trixie” Cruz-Angeles

President-elect Marcos Jr., has yet to announce his nominees for the following departments: Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), Department of Energy (DOE), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Department of Health (DOH), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Science and Technology (DOST), and Department of Transportation (DOT).



(Eagle News Service)