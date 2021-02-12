More industries, businesses allowed to reopen under GCQ areas, says IATF

(Eagle News) — More industries are allowed to reopen under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) areas including driving schools, cinemas or movie houses, game arcades, museums and cultural centers, and exhbition and conference areas, Malacanang said.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said these venues and more activities are now allowed under GCQ starting Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, based on the latest ruling of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Roque announced that the following busineses and industries are now allowed to open: driving schools; movie houses or traditional cinemas; video and interactive game arcades; libraries, archives, museums and cultural centers; meetings, conferences and exhibitions; limited social events; and other establishments accredited by the Department of Tourism.

In these businesses, a 50 percent limit in the seating capacity of the venues are allowed.

The IATF also allowed the opening of limited tourist attractions such as parks, theme parks, natural sites and historical landmarks.

-Subject to implementing guidelines from LGUs-

Roque said that the reopening of these venues are still subject to the implementing guidelines of the local government units and appropriate regulatory agencies. They will also have to follow the minimum health standards set by the Department of Health (DOH) such as frequent handwashing, wearing of facemasks and face shields, frequent sanitizing of facilities, and one to two meters of physical distancing.

“Ang muling pagbubukas na ito ay subject sa implementing guidelines na magsasabi ng operational capacity at oversight ng appropriate regulatory agency at mga lokal na pamahalaan kung nasaan ang mga negosyo at ang mga industriya. Ang mga nasabing negosyo at industriya ay kailangan pa ring mahigpit na sumunod sa minimum health standards ng Department of Health,” he explained.

-Economy boost needed-

The Palace spokesperson said that the IATF decided to open these establishments acknowledging that the economy needed a boost at this time. If more businesses are opened, more people can also resume their work and thus have earnings.

“Siyempre po alinsunod ito sa katotohanan na kinakailangan nating magbukas pa ng ekonomiya dahil kinakailangan magkaroon nang karagdagang hanapbuhay iyong ating mga kababayan. Iyong mga nabuksan po nating industriya, marami pong mga nagtatrabaho diyan na matagal nang walang hanapbuhay, ngayon po makakapaghanapbuhay na silang muli,” he said.

There is also no noted increase in the attack rate of COVID-19. Hospital capacity is still able to accommodate COVID-19 cases.

“Nakikita natin na hindi naman po tumataas ang ating attack rate ‘no at hindi naman po masikip o iyong ating mga hospital at sa ating pagamutan ‘no. In other words, wala po tayong problema pagdating doon sa ating utilization rate,” Roque said.

The IATF also decided to relax restrictions for religious gatherings as it allowed a limit of 50 percent seating capacity for venues where gatherings are held. This will also take effect starting Feb. 15.

The previous limit was only 30 percent of the seating capacity of venues of religious gatherings in GCQ areas.

Under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) areas, the limit for religious gatherings is also 50 percent of the seating capacity of venues where these are held.

(Eagle News Service)