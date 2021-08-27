More Filipinos leave Afghanistan; 24 remain

(Eagle News) — More Filipinos have left Afghanistan, with only 24 remaining in the country, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

In an advisory, the DFA said three more Filipinos evacuated from Kabul who transited through Doha.

Of the 24 remaining in Afghanistan, the DFA 16 have requested repatriation through their companies or the Philippine government.

“The Philippine government continues to work with governments and international partners to ensure the evacuation of the remaining Filipinos in Afghanistan,” the department said.

It said any Filipino in distress can contact the Philippine Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan with the following contact details:

The Taliban have taken over the capital, Kabul, prompting several countries to undertake an evacuation of its citizens due to the uncertain security situation.