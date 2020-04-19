More COVID-19 patients recovering as PHL cases rise to 6,259; total recoveries at 572, deaths at 409

(Eagle News) — More patients are recovering from the coronavirus disease with the addition of 56 new recoveries as of Sunday, April 19, bringing the total to 572 as total confirmed cases rose to 6,259 because of widened mass testing, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

The DOH reports 172 new confirmed cases as of 4 p.m., while only 12 new deaths were recorded bringing the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities to 409.

Recently, there have been less deaths reported, while patient recoveries steadily increased.

The DOH said that the patient recoveries included those who recovered in hospitals, as well as those who recovered while under self-isolation in their homes.

The department has also readied quarantine facilities that could house thousands of patients nationwide, in cooperation with various local government units, for mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, as well as for suspect cases.