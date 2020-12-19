More areas in Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao under Signal No. 1 as TD “Vicky” nears Cagayancillo, Palawan

(Eagle News) — More areas in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao were under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depresion “Vicky” continues to move westward as it newared Cagayancillo Islands.

As of 7 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, the center of Tropical Depression “VICKY” was estimated based on all available data at 240 km West of Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte or 285 km East Southeast of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, according to PAGASA’s 8 a.m. weather bulletin.

In Luzon, areas under Signal no. 1 are the northern and central portions of Palawan (Araceli, Dumaran, Taytay, El Nido, San Vicente, Roxas, Puerto Princesa City, Aborlan, Narra, Quezon, Sofronio Espanola) including Calamian, Cuyo, Cagayancillo, and Kalayaan Islands.

In Visayas, these areas are under Signal No. 1: Negros Oriental, the central and southern portions of Negros Occidental (Bacolod City, La Castellana, Murcia, La Carlota City, Bago City, Pulupandan, Valladolid, Pontevedra, San Enrique, Moises Padilla, Hinigaran, Isabela, Binalbagan, Himamaylan City, Kabankalan City, Ilog, Candoni, Sipalay City, Hinoba-An, Cauayan), Guimaras, the southern portion of Iloilo (Dumangas, Zarraga, New Lucena, Cabatuan, Maasin, Leganes, Santa Barbara, Pavia, Iloilo City, Oton, San Miguel, Alimodian, Leon, Tigbauan, Tubungan, Guimbal, Igbaras, Miagao, San Joaquin), and the southern portion of Antique (Anini-Y, Tobias Fornier, Hamtic, Sibalom, San Jose, San Remigio, Patnongon, Belison, Valderrama)

In Mindanao, Signal No. 1 were hoisted in the following areas: the central portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Siayan, Manukan, Jose Dalman, Sindangan, Bacungan, Godod, Liloy, Salug, Tampilisan, Kalawit, Labason, Gutalac, Baliguian, Siocon, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas) and the western portion of Zamboanga Sibugay (Tungawan, Roseller Lim, Titay, Ipil, Naga, Kabasalan).

-TD Vicky to exit PAR tomorrow-

According to PAGASA, “VICKY” is “forecast to move generally west-northwestward over Sulu Sea and make landfall in the vicinity of northern or central portion of Palawan this afternoon or evening.”

It is “likely to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tomorrow (Dec. 20, Sunday) afternoon or evening.

TD VICKY is forecast to remain a tropical depression while crossing the Philippine archipelago. However, once it reaches the West Philippine Sea, it is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm.

PAGASA said that the areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS #1) will have strong breeze to near gale conditions during the passage of the tropical cyclone. However, it must be noted that gusty conditions are likely over most of Luzon and Visayas that are not under TCWS (especially in coastal and mountainous areas) due to the surge of the Northeast Monsoon.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Visayas, Aurora, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and the northern and central portions of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains over mainland Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Metro Manila, and the rest of Central Luzon, MIMAROPA and Cordillera Administrative Region.

-Heavy to intense rains on Sunday-

Tomorrow, Sunday, heavy to intense rains will happen over Bicol Region, Quezon, Aurora, Isabela, Quirino, and Nueva Vizcaya. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Oriental Mindoro, Kalayaan Islands, and the rest of mainland Cagayan Valley.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also forecast tomorrow for Metro Manila, Eastern Visayas, Bulacan, Dinagat Islands, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA.

PAGASA said Flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged periods of rainfall, especially in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards and in localities that received significant antecedent rainfall over the past couple of days or weeks. Adjacent or nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of such rainfall occurrence due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels. \

In the next 24 hours, the combined effects of the surge of the Northeast Monsoon and the tropical depression will bring rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 4.5 m) over the entire seaboards of Northern Luzon, the seaboard of Aurora, the eastern seaboard of Quezon including Polillo Islands, the seaboard of Camarines Norte, the northern seaboard of Camarines Sur, the northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes, the eastern seaboard of Albay including Rapu-Rapu Islands, the eastern seaboard of Sorsogon, the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Samar, the eastern seaboard of Eastern Samar including Homonhon Island, the eastern seaboard of Dinagat Islands, the eastern seaboard of Surigao del Norte, the seaboard of Surigao del Sur, and the eastern seaboard of Davao Oriental. Sea travel is risky over these waters especially for small sea vessels.

Moderate to rough seas (2.0 to 4.0 m) will be experienced over the coastal waters of areas under TCWS #1, the seaboards of Agusan del Norte, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte, and Misamis Occidental, and the remaining seaboards of Luzon, Visayas, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, and Zamboanga del Norte. Sea travel is risky over these waters especially for small sea vessels, PAGASA said in its bulletin.

(Eagle News Service)