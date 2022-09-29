Montpellier’s Mercer recommends French ‘way forward’ to fellow English players

PARIS, France (AFP) – Montpellier No. 8 Zach Mercer says more of his English compatriots should head to play in France with Premiership clubs facing mounting financial issues.

Mercer, 25, joined the Mediterranean outfit last season from Bath.

He helped Montpellier win a first French title in June before claiming the Top 14 player of the season award this week.

“I do recommend coming to France,” Mercer said after picking up the individual prize in Paris on Monday.

“I think this is the way forward for young players in England who need to develop.

“If anyone needs advice on it, I’ll be the first to put my hand up and say, “do it”,” he added after the glamourous ceremony at the 129-year-old Olympia concert hall.

English club rugby is in a delicate place after Worcester Warriors were suspended from all competitions on Monday. The club are set to be placed into administration.

Wasps, twice European champions, announced last week they planned to appoint administrators after failing to meet a May deadline to repay £35 million ($37 million) in bonds, which helped finance their relocation to Coventry from London in 2014.

There are fears Worcester, coached by Steve Diamond, and Wasps represent the tip of an iceberg, with the collective debts of all Premiership clubs estimated at more than £500 million.

“It’s not nice to see what’s going on in English rugby at the moment,” Mercer said.

“Diamond, the way he’s been at Worcester has been incredible,” he added.

Mercer, a two-time Test back-rower, is one of 10 Englishmen who have senior contracts with a top-flight club across the Channel including Lyon’s 23-year-old lock Joel Kpoku.

Kpoku left Saracens for Lyon last season and helped his new side to the European Challenge Cup title last May.

“The guy has won a Challenge Cup – would he have done that at Sarries?” Mercer said.

“He might have done but might not have been in the team. He’s starting and playing really well week-in, week-out,” he added.

– ‘Oyster farms’ -Mercer is playing his second season in France before heading to Gloucester next season.

On Sunday, Exeter Chiefs head coach Ali Hepher said 14-time England forward Sam Simmonds would be leaving Devon for Montpellier and would replace Mercer.

“If he needs to speak to me, he knows where I am. I can recommend a few oyster farms!” Mercer said.

“I’m sure he’ll message me. I haven’t spoken to Sam,” he added.

Mercer, who made the last of his two Test appearances in 2018, is set to feature for the Barbarians against an All Blacks XV on November 13 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

His move to Gloucester makes him eligible for selection by England coach Eddie Jones ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup in France.

“I’ve got the Baa-Baas game in England and that’s another shop window for me to try and step up in,” Mercer said.

“I gave Eddie a heads up before that I’d signed, and I will be coming back to fight for a place in the World Cup squad.

“He was pleased with that. Whatever happens now, the balls in his court,” he added

