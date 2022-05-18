Mon Tulfo arrested for cyber libel in Manila

(Eagle News) – Media personality Ramon “Mon” Tulfo was arrested for cyber libel on Wednesday morning, May 18, and detained at the Manila Police District headquarters.

Tulfo, a radio broadcaster and newspaper columnist, was arrested at around 10:30 a.m.

According to the police, the arrest order was issued by Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 24 Judge Maria Victoria Soriano-Villadolid for the violation of Section R (C) (4) of Republic Act No. 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

There were no additional details yet as to the complainant in the said case.

Tulfo is also a former special envoy for public diplomacy to China

