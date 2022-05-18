Mon Tulfo arrested for cyber libel in Manila

Posted by DCY on

More in Metro:

(Eagle News) – Media personality Ramon “Mon” Tulfo was arrested for cyber libel on Wednesday morning, May 18, and detained at the Manila Police District headquarters.

Tulfo, a radio broadcaster and newspaper columnist, was arrested at around 10:30 a.m.

According to the police, the arrest order was issued by Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 24 Judge Maria Victoria Soriano-Villadolid for the violation of Section R (C) (4) of Republic Act No. 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

There were no additional details yet as to the complainant in the said case.

Tulfo is also a former special envoy for public diplomacy to China

(Eagle News Service)