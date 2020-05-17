Moderate to heavy rainshowers expected over M. Manila, other areas

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over Metro Manila and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Bataan too within the next two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.

Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over Batanes as “Ambo” accelerates.

It is expected to weaken into a low pressure area.