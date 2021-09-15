Moderate to heavy rains with lightning in NCR, several areas in Luzon due to thunderstorms

(Eagle News) – Moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected in Metro Manila, Zambales, Bulacan, Rizal, Quezon and Batangas within the next two hours, PAGASA said at 12:41 p.m. today, Wednesday, Sept. 15.

In a thunderstorm advisory, PAGASA advised those affected to “take precautionary measures” against possible flashfloods and landslides due to these heavy rains that will last for two hours.

In another thunderstorm advisory, however, issued at 1:33 p.m., the heavy rains are also being felt in Laguna, which could persist and affect nearby areas.

PAGASA said that moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Cavite, Tarlac, and Bataan within the next two hours.