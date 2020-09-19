Moderate to heavy rains expected in M. Manila, other areas

(Eagle News)–Moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Metro Manila.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the same conditions are expected in Bataan, Rizal, Pampanga, and Quezon within the next two hours.

These conditions, the weather bureau said, are being experienced in Nueva Ecija (Quezon, Santo Domingo, Guimba, Cuyapo, Talugtug), Tarlac(San Manuel, Moncada, Camiling, Bamban, Victoria, Gerona), Zambales (Iba, Candelaria, Masinloc), Cavite (GeneralEmilioAguinaldo, Maragondon, Indang, Naic, TreceMartires, Tanza), and Batangas(Batangas City).

PAGASA said these conditions may persist within two hours and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.