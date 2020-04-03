MMDA’s Pialago tests negative for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Metropolitan Manila Development Authority spokesperson Celine Pialago has tested negative for the coronavirus disease 2019.

In a Facebook post, Pialago said this was based on the results of the test she took after she was in direct contact with an infected person during a meeting.

She said she took the test also after experiencing colds, dry cough, and other flu-like symptoms during the first three days of her quarantine, which started on March 23.

“Since COVID symptoms are flu-like, I requested for a COVID test, and the result thankfully was negative,” she said.

“Rest assured that even if I am negative for COVID, my staff and I will continue to self-quarantine,” she added.

MMDA general manager Jojo Garcia, however, tested positive for the virus.