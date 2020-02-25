MMDA to motorists: Take alternate routes as lane closures, traffic adjustments in Balintawak Interchange push through

(Eagle News) — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has advised motorists to take alternate routes as lane closures and traffic adjustments in Balintawak Interchange pushed through to give way to the construction of the Skyway Stage 3 project.

“We suggest that motorists plan their trips accordingly because of the possible delays caused by the construction works, especially on Wednesday and the succeeding days,” MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said.

So far, there is one lane closure on EDSA Balintawak (going to North Luzon Expressway) for the construction of a vertical bridge support under the EDSA Bridge.

The MMDA said light vehicles going to NLEX and Monumento may take the Balintawak Interchange ramp going to Cubao and take the U-turn slot after Cloverleaf Market going to NLEX.

Meanwhile, two lanes on top of EDSA Bridge (going to Cubao) will be closed to traffic for the interconnection flat form tower on top of EDSA Bridge.

Light vehicles coming from Monumento via EDSA before reaching Balintawak may turn right at A. de Jesus St. then left to C3 to their destination.

Three lanes in the northbound direction (going to NLEX) and one lane in the southbound direction (going to Manila) will be closed for eight nights, from 11 pm to 5 am, from March 1 to March 9.

Motorists are advised to take the following alternate routes:

1. Light vehicles going to NLEX and Monumento may take the Balintawak Interchange Ramp going to Cubao and take the U-turn slot after Cloverleaf Market going to NLEX.

2. Light vehicles going to Novaliches and NLEX may take zipper lane at the left immediately before the construction site towards destination.

3. Light vehicles from NLEX (going to Manila/Caloocan) may take the Balintawak Interchange Ramp going to Monumento via EDSA then left at A. De Jesus St. then left at C3 to their destination.

The MMDA said the construction work will last for 20 days.

The Skyway Stage 3 project is a 14.8-kilometer elevated tollway project which will connect Skyway/SLEX Buendia to NLEX Balintawak.