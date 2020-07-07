MMDA suspends work on Thursday, Friday after four personnel test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Work at the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority will be suspended on Thursday and Friday.

The MMDA said personnel will also be allowed to go home at 2 p.m. on Wednesday to pave the way for a “complete sanitation and disinfection of all its offices and adjacent premises” until Sunday.

The MMDA made the announcement–which chair Danilo Lim said was approved by the MMDA COVID-19 committee— after four of its personnel tested positive for the virus.

The MMDA said those offices were immediately placed on lockdown and sanitized.

Contact tracing was also done, with people who had a close encounter with them ordered to strictly comply with the 14-day quarantine period and subjected to swab tests.

The MMDA said other employees who tested positive in the rapid testing also underwent the quarantine and were swabbed.

“We assure the public that our offices will resume operations as soon as we have completed the sanitation and disinfection of our all offices by Monday,” Lim said.

MMDA protocol for visitors

The MMDA has also put in place protocols for visitors entering the building.

All visitors with official business with the agency shall initially stay in the reception area “for verification if the visitor will be allowed to go to the concerned office.”

Strictly no personal visits are allowed for the meantime.

All deliveries shall also be restricted to the reception lobby.

Visitors would also need to fill out health declaration forms for contact tracing purposes.

The MMDA has its own isolation facility to accommodate employees exposed to persons with COVID-19, tested positive on rapid test, and for those awaiting swab test results.

The 800-sqm isolation facility, located at the MMDA’s parking area, has two sections – one for suspect and probable cases.

Each section of the isolation facility has a 24-bed capacity equipped with shower rooms, comfort rooms and lavatories. The rooms are fully-air conditioned, with WI-FI connection and are regularly cleaned and sanitized. Free meals are also provided.

The MMDA’s Medical Clinic is also closely monitoring and providing guidance and assistance to employees.

