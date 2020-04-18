MMDA sacks 2 enforcers for allegedly extorting money from delivery drivers in Makati

(Eagle News)–Two Metropolitan Manila Development Authority enforcers were fired for allegedly extorting money from delivery motorcycle drivers in Makati.

In a statement, MMDA Chair Danilo Lim said the two enforcers, who have not been identified have been arrested and are detained pending the filing of charges against them.

According to the MMDA, the two enforcers flagged down the two drivers, and demanded they pay P500 and P100 respectively so they could pass by Edsa.

The extortion, the MMDA said, took place at the Ayala southbound loading and unloading bay.

After giving in to the demands of the enforcers they immediately sought the help of the Makati police deployed at Arnaiz corner Park Square Avenue Drive.

“We will not allow anyone to taint the good image of the agency….The agency has no room for this kind of traffic enforcers. Wrongdoings should never be tolerated,” Lim said.