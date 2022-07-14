MMDA pulls out motorcycle escorts detailed to gov’t officials

Agency says it fully supports crackdown on unauthorized use of blinkers and sirens

(Eagle News) – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced that it had already pulled out its motorcycle escorts detailed to various government officials in support of the drive against illegal use of blinkers and sirens.

In a release, the MMDA also said that it will also comply with the parameters issued by the Philippine National Police regarding the illegal use of blinkers and sirens or the so-called “wang-wang.”

The MMDA said it would support the intensified crackdown of the PNP-Highway Patrol Group against the unauthorized use of blinkers and “wang-wang.”

-Memo prohibiting use of sirens, blinkers-

MMDA Officer-in-Charge Director Baltazar Melgar said that the agency has issued a memorandum prohibiting all its officials and employees from using sirens and blinkers and other similar devices except under certain conditions.

“Sirens and blinkers should be attached to marked MMDA vehicles and used in the actual performance of the duties and functions of the agency. Violators among our ranks will face administrative charges,” Melgar said.

“The agency also pulled out its motorcycle escorts detailed to various government officials in support of the drive against illegal use of blinkers and sirens,” the MMDA release said.

According to the PNP-HPG, sirens and blinkers can only be used in a “marked government property” during official functions or performance of duties such as emergency response and law enforcement.

PNP- HPG Service Legal Officer PCpt. Bingsky Foncardas said there are specific parameters that should be met to be able to use blinkers and sirens, in accordance with Presidential Decree 96 which was issued back in 1973 and Republic 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code which was issued back in 1964.

Foncardas said that only the President, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court are the only government officials allowed to attach and use sirens, blinkers, and other similar devices.

(Eagle News Service)