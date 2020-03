(Eagle News)–The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has lifted the number-coding scheme for today, March 13.

The MMDA in a Tweet said the suspension applies to all types of vehicles, public and private.

The suspension came a day after President Rodrigo Duterte said land, domestic air and domestic sea travel to and from Metro Manila were temporarily banned as a precaution against the novel coronavirus.

The Philippines has so far confirmed 52 cases, with 5 deaths.