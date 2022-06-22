MMDA launches free charging station for e-bikes, e-scooters

Project aims to encourage Filipinos to turn to e-vehicles amid rising fuel prices

(Eagle News) — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority launched on Wednesday, June 22, a free solar charging station for electronic bikes and electronic scooters in Pasig City which aims to encourage more people to use alternative modes of transportation amid the continuing oil price hike.

This is just the first of two free charging stations that the MMDA planned to open.

The free charging station located at the new MMDA head office building in Barangay Ugong, Pasig City, will officially open to the public on Monday, June 27, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Putting up free charging stations for electronic vehicles such as e-bikes and e-scooters would encourage the public to use alternative mode of transportation and at the same time help them save expenses from high fuel costs,” said MMDA chair Atty. Romando Artes.

Artes also said that he is planning to build a similar charging station at the MMDA headquarters in Orense, Makati to accommodate those who are traversing EDSA.

He said this project would help the riding public amid the high fuel prices. It is for free, and all that they have to do is to bring their e-vehicles, as well as their own charging cords and cables.

The main power source of the charging station in Pasig City are three solar panels with built-in inverter, with a total of six 220V charging outlets.

“The charging station uses high technology, where in case solar power harvested will be insufficient to power the e-bikes being charged, the station will tap into the main power grid of the building to compensate for the shortage in power. Likewise, all excess electricity being harnessed by the solar panels will be distributed back to the building, a release from the MMDA said.

This project also encourages the public to turn to renewable or green energy.

Artes also reminded e-bikers and e-scooter drivers to follow the Land Transportation Office’s Administrative Order No. 2021-039 or the Consolidated Guidelines in the Classification, Registration, and Operation of All Types of Electric Motor Vehicles for their own safety.

