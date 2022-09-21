MMDA encourages traffic personnel, street sweepers to continue wearing face masks outdoors

Says face masks could also serve as protection against air pollution

(Eagle News) — The Metropolitan Manila Development Auhthority (MMDA) has encouraged its field personnel to continue wearing face masks outdoors and in open spaces amid the new policy for optional wearing of face masks outdoors.

Because of traffic-related pollution that affects the health of its traffic personnel and street sweepers, MMDA Acting Chairman Engr. Carlo Dimayuga III said that the wearing of face masks not only serves as protection against the COVID-19 virus but also from this air pollution that pose a hazard to the health.

“I support President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on optional wearing of face masks outdoors, but with regards to MMDA traffic enforcers on the field, I encourage them to still wear masks as prevention from pollution emitted by vehicles along major thoroughfares,” Dimayuga said in a statement.

The MMDA has also drafted a memorandum urging all its employees to still strictly adhere to the minimum health protocols.

President Marcos Jr., signed Executive Order No. 3 that allowed the voluntary wearing of face masks in open spaces and non-crowded outdoor areas with good ventilation.

The order signed on September 12, 2022 also reiterated that the implementation of minimum public health standards should be continued.

The EO also said that people who are not fully vaccinated, senior citizens, and immunocompromised individuals “are highly encouraged to wear their masks, and physical distancing will be observed at all times.”



(Eagle News Service)