MMDA: Curfew in Metro Manila from 12 midnight to 4 a.m. starting June 15

(Eagle News) — Curfew hours in Metro Manila will be shortened starting June 15, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chair Benhur Abalos said.

According to Abalos, instead of the usual 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew hours, curfew hours will be from 12 midnight to 4 a.m.

He said the new hours will be specified in an MMDA resolution to be issued either on Monday or Tuesday.

He said the shortened curfew hours were to help boost the economy, as people will have more time to eat in restaurants and malls.

The additional time, he added, can also be used for travel time.

The NCR Plus area, including Metro Manila, is under a general community quarantine with restrictions until June 15.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announce the new quarantine classifications in parts of the country this week.