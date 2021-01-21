Metro

MMDA Chair Abalos wants lighting along major thoroughfares improved

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chair Benhur Abalos speaks to DPWH and DOTr representatives, and others in a meeting at the MMDA headquarters on Wednesday, Jan. 21./MMDA/

(Eagle News) — Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chair Benhur Abalos has asked the Department of Public Works and Highways to ensure improved lighting  along major thoroughfares in Metro Manila.

Abalos made the request in a meeting with DPWH and Department of Transportation officials on Wednesday, days after the Palace announced his appointment as the new MMDA chief following the death of Danilo Lim.

“Public safety is our utmost priority. Only one busted or broken light would endanger lives,” Abalos said.

Public Works Undersecretary Robert Bernardo, for his part, agreed to have all street lights along major roads fixed and turned over  to the MMDA within 10 days.

He said the DPWH will shoulder the electric bill of all the road lights until the time management of the same is transferred to the MMDA.

Bernardo, however, also raised concerns about unscrupulous individuals stealing the lights, especially in tunnels and underpasses.

He warned those individuals they would face charges, noting that street lights were government properties.

“We will continue cooperation with the MMDA and the (local government units) to make sure that all the street lights are working,” Bernardo said.

