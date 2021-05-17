Miss Myanmar wins best nat’l costume with messsage “Pray for Myanmar” in Miss U pageant

(Eagle News) — Miss Myanmar Thuzar Wint Lwin won the best in national costume in the recent 2020 Miss Universe competition held in Florida, USA.

She brought to the world her message to “Pray for Myanmar” which is currently suffering under military rule where hundreds of protesters have so far died.

Thuzar Wint Lwin, who also made it to the top 21 semi-finals, used the pageant to bring to the world’s attention the plight of her countrymen.

She not only wore and showed to the world the traditional costume of Myanmar, with its unique design, and traditional headdress, but also brought with her the plea of the Myanmar people who have been suffering since the February 1 coup that ousted the country’s civilian leaders including State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi.

At the center of the stage, when all eyes were on her and on the national costume she wore, she raised a sign that read “Pray for Myanmar.”

“Our people are dying and being shot by the military every day,” she said during her biographical video, which showed photos of her taking part in the anti-coup protests. “Therefore I would like to urge everyone to speak out about Myanmar.”

At least 796 people have been killed by security forces since the Feb. 1 coup that ousted civilian leaders of Myanmar, according to a local monitoring group, while nearly 4,000 people are behind bars.

Miss Myanmar is, however, not the only candidate from Asia, to bring a message to the international pageant.

-Ms. Singapore’s message “Stop Asian Hate”-

Miss Singapore Bernadette Belle Ong — who did not make the top 21 — also used the national costume portion to make a political statement.

Dressed in a glittering red bodysuit and matching thigh-high boots, she turned around to reveal her cape — in the colors of the Singaporean flag — was painted with the words “Stop Asian Hate.”

“What is this platform for if I can’t use it to send a strong message of resistance against prejudice and violence?” she wrote on Instagram alongside pictures of her outfit.

The United States in particular has seen a surge in anti-Asian violence in the past year, which activists have blamed on former president Donald Trump’s rhetoric, especially his repeated description of Covid-19 as the “China virus.”

The pageant has also drawn criticism in the past for objectifying the contestants.

In recent years, the competition has shifted image, focusing more on female empowerment and activism.

(with an Agence France Presse report)