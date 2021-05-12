Mindoro quake felt at intensity 5 in 4 nearby areas, at intensities 3-4 in more NCR, Calabarzon areas

(Eagle News) — The magnitude 5.8 quake that hit Mindoro on Wednesday morning, May 12, was felt at intensity 5 in at least four nearby areas, and at intensity 4 in at least seven areas including Manila.

This was according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) which updated its quake bulletin on Wednesday, May 12.

The quake, with its epicenter located 11 kilometers northwest of Abra De Ilog in Occidental Mindoro was felt at intensity 5 in Lubang, Occidental Mindoro; Calamba City; Calatagan and Calaca, Batangas.

It was felt at intensity 4 in Malvar and Lemery, Batangas; Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro; Mendez, Cavite; Limay, Bataan; Tagaytay City; Manila City.

The tremor was felt at intensity 3 in more areas in Metro Manila — Makati City, Muntinlupa City, Mandaluyong, Pasay City, Pasig City and Quezon City — and in four towns in Batangas –Agoncillo, Cuenca, Lipa City and Talisay. It was also felt at intensity 3 in General Trias City and Dasmarinas in Cavite, and in San Pedro, Laguna.

It was felt at intensity 2 in Caloocan City and Marikina City, in Metro Manila; Olongapo City in Zambales; Cavite City; Sta. Cruz, Laguna; Taysan, Batangas; Batangas City; Lucena City; Binangonan, Rizal; Dolores and Mulanay, Quezon.

San Mateo, Rizal and San Francisco, Quezon felt it at intensity 1.

Meanwhile, the following instrumental intensities were also reported by Phivolcs:

Intensity V-Calatagan, Batangas; Lubang, Occidental Mindoro

Intensity IV-Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity III-Carmona, Cavite; Tagaytay City; Muntinlupa City; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro; Quezon City

Intensity II-Calumpit, Marilao, Plaridel and Plaridel, Bulacan; Las Piñas City; Malabon City; Mandaluyong City; Marikina City; Pasig City; Dolores and Gumaca,

Quezon; Olongapo City, Zambales

Intensity I-Baler, Aurora; San Jose City, Nueva Ecija; Guagua, Pampanga; Infanta, Lopez, Lucban and Polillo, Quezon.

Phivolcs also updated the information about the quake’s depth, changing it to 106 kilometers from the previous 110 kilometers. Aftershocks are expected, it said.

The deeper the quake, the more areas it is felt.

(Eagle News Service)