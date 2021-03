LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — “Minari,” the critically acclaimed story of a Korean-American family that moves to a farm in rural Arkansas in the 1980s, on Sunday won the Golden Globe for best foreign language film.

It bested “Another Round” (Denmark), “La Llorona” (Guatemala, France), “The Life Ahead” (Italy) and “Two Of Us” (France, US).

© Agence France-Presse