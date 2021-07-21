Sports, Sports -- International

Milwaukee Bucks win NBA Finals to snap 50-year title drought

 An overall view of the arena after the Milwaukee Bucks win the 2021 NBA Finals on July 20, 2021 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.Copyright 2021 NBAE David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP. (Photo by David Sherman / NBAE / Getty Images / Getty Images via AFP)

MILWAUKEE, United States (AFP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in an astounding all-around performance and the Milwaukee Bucks captured their first NBA title since 1971 by defeating the Phoenix Suns 105-98 on Tuesday.

The Bucks won the best-of-seven NBA Finals by four games to two, becoming only the fifth team to claim the crown after dropping the first two games.

Antetokounmpo, only the seventh player in finals history with a 50-point game, added 14 rebounds and five blocked shots as the Bucks went a NBA-best 10-1 at home in the playoffs to end their 50-year title drought.

