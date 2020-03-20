MIAA to departing travelers: Be at NAIA 3 to 4 hours before departure time

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority on Friday, March 20, advised passengers to arrive at least three to four hours before their scheduled departure at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

“Be sure to allot ample time for long lines and extended wait times, to avoid inconvenience,” MIAA said.

According to MIAA, the long lines and delays are expected because of “prolonged screenings (health and security checks) and limited manpower (deployment of airport personnel is reduced due to the closure of public transportation and strict checkpoint barriers in and outside Metro Manila).”

“Thank you for your patience and cooperation, as airports and airlines take measures to ensure the safety of all travelers and work harder to serve you better in this time of crisis,” MIAA said.