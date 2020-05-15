MIAA releases list of operational flights for Friday, May 15

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Friday, May 15:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Earlier, AirAsia, Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific cancelled their flights until May 15 in view of the extension of the enhanced community quarantine.

Cebu Pacific has said its flights would continue to be cancelled until May 31, following the government’s announcement Metro Manila would be placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine starting May 16.

All flight operations are concentrated at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in a bid to reduce the risk of exposure of airport workers to the COVID-19 virus.