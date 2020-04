(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational flights.

MIAA said the flights were as of Friday, April 3:

It said the flight scheduled may be subjected to changes.

In such cases, passengers should coordinate with the airline, MIAA said.

Operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport have been concentrated in Terminal 1 since end of March to reduce the risk of airport workers to the coronavirus disease 2019.