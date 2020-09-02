MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Sept. 2

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Sept. 2:

Flight schedules, however, MIAA said, may be subject to changes.

MIAA earlier said only passengers with confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Since Metro Manila is still under a general community quarantine, domestic flights are allowed.

The Bureau of Immigration has said restrictions on international travel remain.

It later said it had eased restrictions on departing foreign nationals so as to prevent crowding in immigration offices.