MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Oct. 27

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Oct. 27:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

Some local government units now allow tourists to enter without the need for RT-PCR test results.

These include Cagayan de Oro, Catarman, Cebu Province, Lapu Lapu and Pagadian City, the Philippine Airlines said.

Bacolod, Butuan, Cebu City, Clark, Cotabato, Guimaras, Iloilo City, Mandaue, Negros Occidental, Roxas, Tacloban, and Tagbilaran in Bohol, meanwhile, require the presentation of a vaccination card and a medical certificate.

According to the Bureau of Immigration, tourists are still not allowed to enter the country even if they come from countries on the Philippines’ green list.