MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Oct. 14

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Oct. 14:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA has urged passengers to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flights are subject to the requirements imposed by the local government unit covering the area of destination.

Restrictions on international travel remain, the Bureau of Immigration has said.