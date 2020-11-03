MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Nov. 4

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Nov. 4:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA said passengers should get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed but subject to the requirements of the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

Some restrictions on international travel have been eased, with foreigners with investor visas allowed to travel to the Philippines.

Outbound non-essential travel by Filipinos is also allowed.