MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Nov. 24

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Nov. 24:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines as only those with the confirmation prior to travel will be allowed entry.

The Faroe Islands and The Netherlands are so far included in the Philippines’ red list, which means travelers from those areas and those who traveled to those areas 14 days before their arrival in the Philippines will not be allowed entry.