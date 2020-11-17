MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Nov. 18

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Nov. 18:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

The government has eased some restrictions on travel, with domestic flights now allowed but subject to travel requirements set forth by the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

Filipinos may also go on non-essential outbound travel.

Foreigners with select investor visas may also enter the country.