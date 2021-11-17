MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Nov. 17

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Nov. 17:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines first and get confirmation of their flights as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

The Bureau of Immigration has said Faroe Islands and The Netherlands are under the Philippines’ red list, which means travelers from those countries will not be allowed entry into the Philippines for the time being.