MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Nov. 11

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Nov. 11:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

All passengers were advised to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled.

MIAA said only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The government has eased restrictions on travel, with domestic flights allowed subject to the requirements of the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination, and foreigners with investor visas allowed into the country.

Filipinos may also now go on outbound non-essential travel.