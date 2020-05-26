MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, May 27

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Wednesday, May 27:

Earlier, Cebu Pacific said the cancellation of its flights was extended until May 31.

It said this was in view of the modified enhanced community quarantine imposed in Metro Manila.

MIAA has said all flight operations are concentrated at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in a bid to reduce the risk of exposure of airport workers to the COVID-19 virus.