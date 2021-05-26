MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, May 26

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, May 26:

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights before going to the airport.

It said only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

MIAA added flight schedules are also subject to changes.

The NCR Plus area, which covers Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Metro Manila, and Rizal—is under a general community quarantine but with heightened restrictions.

That means non-essential travel in an out of the bubble is still banned.

Travelers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh are temporarily banned from entering the country.

Also added to the list of countries covered by the ban are Oman and the United Arab Emirates.