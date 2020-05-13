MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, May 13

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Wednesday, May 13:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes anytime.

Starting May 11, inbound chartered and commercial flights are allowed entry into the Ninoy Aquino International Airport but only on assigned days.

Earlier, AirAsia, Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific cancelled their flights until May 15 in view of the extension of the enhanced community quarantine.

Starting May 16, the ECQ shall be modified in Metro Manila, Laguna, Pateros and Cebu City.

This will last until May 31.