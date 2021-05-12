MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, May 12

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, May 12:

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights.

It said only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport to prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

The NCR Plus area, which includes Metro Manila, is under a modified enhanced community quarantine until May 14.

The government had extended the MECQ in a bid to arrest an increase in COVID-19 cases it said was due to the presence of virus variants.

Allowed foreigners under previous Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases resolutions are allowed entry into the Philippines anew.

The travel ban, however, on passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh, however, stays.