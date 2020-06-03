MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, June 3

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Wednesday, June 3:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Earlier, Transportation Secretary Art Tugade said domestic flights are allowed in general community quarantine areas for as long as there is approval from the concerned local government unit.

The Bureau of Immigration has said its operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport are still downscaled as international travel restrictions remain in place.